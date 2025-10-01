Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.61 and its 200-day moving average is $500.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

