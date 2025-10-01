Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stake Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

