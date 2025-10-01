MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE USB opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.