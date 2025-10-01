Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,075,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE GE opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

