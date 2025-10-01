Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 570 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

