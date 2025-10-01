Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by BCO Wealth Management LLC

BCO Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

