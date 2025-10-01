Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 224.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RIO opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.