Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $706.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $753.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

