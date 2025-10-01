First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Stock Position Trimmed by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,836,000 after purchasing an additional 352,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,261,000 after purchasing an additional 196,268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $70.07.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

