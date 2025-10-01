Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $272.80.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.