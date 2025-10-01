Zacks Research Upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to “Hold”

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Clorox has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Clorox by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

