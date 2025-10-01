Columbia Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

