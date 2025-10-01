Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 1,033 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,006,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Bank of America began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

