Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,439 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

