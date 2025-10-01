Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Holdings Cut by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 15.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,600,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.