Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 472,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 334.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 1,486.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 327.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 143.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Stock Performance
StoneCo stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STNE
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.