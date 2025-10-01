BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,579,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,356% from the average daily volume of 108,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.65.

BTU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.