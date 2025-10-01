Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,528 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108,493.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,992 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,658,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after buying an additional 179,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.