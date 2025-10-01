Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV is Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 12.0% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

DFIV stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

