Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,538,000 after acquiring an additional 975,106 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,029.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 712,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,780,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,192,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,857,000 after buying an additional 242,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

