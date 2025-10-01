Ford Motor Company $F Shares Bought by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,669,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

