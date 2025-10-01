EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Holdings Lifted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 213,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $650.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $623.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

