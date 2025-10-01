Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 114,680.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:COP opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

