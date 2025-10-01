Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350,011 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,278 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,331,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100,364 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.