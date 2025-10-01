Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,628,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,055 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

