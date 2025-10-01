iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $197.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

