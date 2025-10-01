Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.68 and a 200-day moving average of $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
