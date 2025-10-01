Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.68 and a 200-day moving average of $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

