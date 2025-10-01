Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 182,266.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

