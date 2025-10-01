Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,171 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $55,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,422 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

