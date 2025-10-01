Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 723 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 314.8% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,314 shares of company stock worth $33,602,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

