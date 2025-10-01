Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 171,579 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4%

FDX opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.93. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

