Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

