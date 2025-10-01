Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $486.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.44 and a 200-day moving average of $515.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

