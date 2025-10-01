Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to “Hold” at Guggenheim

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRUS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merus

Merus Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $94.15 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,792,500. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 389,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 708,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.