Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.