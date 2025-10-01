SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s Largest Position

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.1% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.