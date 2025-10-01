Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,004,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,523 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

