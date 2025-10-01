Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $181,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,399.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,284.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,060.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,807.89.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

