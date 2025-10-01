Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.