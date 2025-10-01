Critical Survey: iBio (IBIO) versus Its Rivals

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 452 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iBio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get iBio alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iBio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 iBio Competitors 4781 9985 15985 364 2.38

Volatility and Risk

iBio currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 504.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 152.12%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iBio is more favorable than its peers.

iBio has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio’s peers have a beta of 10.47, indicating that their average share price is 947% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -73.15% -45.51% iBio Competitors -2,594.67% -410.78% -44.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iBio and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 -$24.91 million -0.48 iBio Competitors $441.21 million -$69.02 million -9.27

iBio’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iBio. iBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iBio beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.