Financial Analysis: Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,207.34%. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals.

40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 113.23 -$36.73 million ($4.12) -1.06 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 20.23 -$7.95 million ($50.41) -0.03

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -243.13% -119.46% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals -976.86% N/A -133.88%

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics



Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals



60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

