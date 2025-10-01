CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) vs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Head to Head Survey

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CSP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CSP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 11 8 1 2.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $24.81, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than CSP.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CSP has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.7% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -2.78% -3.35% -2.35% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3.77% 9.01% 3.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $55.22 million 2.06 -$330,000.00 ($0.17) -67.94 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $30.13 billion 1.08 $2.58 billion $0.82 29.94

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CSP pays out -70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats CSP on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT that stopping the attacks that are used to attack critical infrastructure applications; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.