Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 564,247 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,247 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.50% of General Motors worth $235,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5,102.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 946,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 928,655 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 100,483.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 73,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

