Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,275 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $335,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $43,251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 639.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after acquiring an additional 295,957 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22,889.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,098.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 207,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 203.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 152,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

