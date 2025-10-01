Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 50.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 58.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $236,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

