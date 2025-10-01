Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,067,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270,329 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $94,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 662,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.54.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

