Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,543 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $31,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after buying an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 639,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,351,000 after buying an additional 102,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,724.50. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,963. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

