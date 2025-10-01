Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

