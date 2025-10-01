Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Decreases Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.55 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.