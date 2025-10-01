SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $122.66 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 11.95% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $122,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

